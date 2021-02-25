Good response to transport workers’ strike

TIRUNELVELI

25 February 2021 20:59 IST

Only 678 of 1,235 personnel reported for work despite warning

More than 65% of buses were off the road as the transport workers’ indefinite strike that began on Thursday evoked good response from employees affiliated to nine trade unions.

Demanding immediate commencement of wage settlement talks, disbursal of gratuity and pension benefits on the day of retirement, filling-up of vacancies in the transport corporation, the workers announced indefinite strike from February 25.

With the strike beginning on Thursday, an auspicious day, the public were put to a lot of hardships. Of the 1,985 buses plying from 24 depots in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil divisions, less than 700 were operated.

After only 20% of the buses were operated till 7 a.m., the situation improved slightly with a few more pressed into service in Tirunelveli. Of the 564 buses from 11 depots in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, 262 (46%) were operated till 9.30 a.m.

Only 678 of 1,235 personnel reported for work despite stern warning from the government.

Of the 61 buses in Papanasam depot, only 15 were operated and only 60 of the 240 affiliated to Tenkasi, Shencottai, Puliyangudi and Sankarankovil depots hit the roads.

In Thoothukudi district, more than 70% of the buses were off the road. Of the 64 operated from Kovilpatti depot, only nine plied till 10 a.m. to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tenkasi, Sankarankovil and Rajapalayam. Bus services to rural areas were totally paralysed.

Private buses were operated as usual, which came as a great relief to passengers.