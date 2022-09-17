Good response to seminar on ‘Thenpandinadu – history, archaeology and culture’

Managing director of Bell Pins Gunasingh Chelladurai addressing the seminar held in Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The day-long seminar organised in Palayamkottai on Saturday by the Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) on ‘Thenpandinadu – history, archaeology and culture’ attracted good number of youth from various colleges who evinced keen interest in understanding about the recent findings of ongoing excavations in the archaeological sites in the southern districts.

Renowned epigraphist V. Vedachalam said the ongoing excavations in Sivakalai, Korkai and Aditchanallur were very significant and interesting as rare informations about ancient civilization in the era 1150 BC were being brought to light.

He also said the stone inscriptions found in the southern Tamil Nadu or ancient ‘Thenpandinaadu’ also revealed interesting information about the faiths followed by ancient Tamils and even the acceptance of Islam and Christianity in the later period.

Chief guest of the seminar and Director of Bell Pins Gunasingh Chelladurai, who has visited archaeological sites in 85 countries during his business trips and an ardent collector of centuries-old articles, appealed to the younger generation to visit archaeological sites to understand our ancestors’ way of life and the ancient civilization.

President, Friends of Heritage Sites, Sharmila Devadoss said the series of awareness programmes being organized by FoHS over the past nine years in the southern districts had yielded excellent results as the youth in large number had started visiting the archeologically important sites of southern Tamil Nadu such as Sivakalai, Korkai, Aditchanallur, Keeladi, Konthagai etc.

“It is soothing to see the younger generation’s interest in history. Shunning cinema and other forms of entertainment, many young people have started visiting these sites that stand testimony to the ancient civilization of our ancestors,” Ms. Sharmila said adding that the recently organized seminar on ‘Naattaar’ deities in Madurai also evoked good response.

Folklore experts N. Ramachandran, A.K. Perumal and Chenthee Natarajan and art historian K.T. Gandhirajan addressed the participants on various topics. Lectures by Dr. Ramachandran and Dr. Perumal brought to light several interesting aspects in ‘Naattaar’ deities and worship in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.