Good response to new police initiative: DGP

The “police at the doorstep” concept launched by district police is gradually gaining popularity in Ramanathapuram.

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy had recently suggested that all district police officers focus on attending petitions without delay. The station house officers should not delay in registering FIR if the complaint was found to be genuine.

In order to understand the issue (the complaint) better, the investigating officers have been told to visit the petitioner’s dwelling or the address mentioned in the complaint. “This will enable police officers to prevent crimes and also solve it speedily,” according to Mr. Tripathy.

Police are getting good response from different parts of the State to the initiative, Mr. Tripathy told The Hindu on Sunday.

Besides submitting petitions, the public can also contact through ‘Hello Police’ at 8300031100 in the district, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik has said.

The SP, who assumed office recently, says the public, especially women and senior citizens, can utilise ‘Hello Police’. The objective of the facility is to provide a safe and secure platform for the caller to share any information, which they can pass on to the police for swift and tangible action.

For instance, sand smuggling activity in a locality can be informed and the identity of the caller will be strictly confidential. Similarly, if there is any gambling activity going on in a specific area, the caller can give information and the police team will act swiftly.

Public, who visited police stations with a complaint, should be given FIR at the earliest. Any delay or failure to issue the FIR copy by the officer concerned will be viewed seriously and the public can inform such delays with ‘Hello Police.’

The objective is to enable the people approaching the police to understand the machinery in a better way. The public can also reach out to him directly at 8778247265, the SP added.