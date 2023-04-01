Good response to ‘Maaperum Thamizh Kanavu’ event

April 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Maaperum Thamizh Kanavu event, which is being organised across Tamil Nadu to make the younger generation aware of ancient Tamils, their culture and literature, need for egalitarian society and the employment opportunities available for them, was organised at National Engineering College at Naalaattinpudhur near here on Friday.

Prof. Arunan spoke on ‘Social justice in Kalaivaanar N.S. Krishnan’s movies’, while renowned lyricist Arivumathi spoke on Uyirgalin Thamizh.

Both speakers focused on the need for social justice and egalitarian society through their quotes from ancient Tamil literature and the films of late legendary actor N.S. Krishnan.

Mr. Arivumathi spoke about the ancient Tamils and their attitude towards the environment. “The highly cultured ancient Tamils were broadminded enough to treat even plants and animals as their kin and never allowed them to suffer,” he said, quoting several instances from ancient literary works and his own songs.

Besides lectures, book exhibition and information relating to Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, data on the ongoing archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu, welfare schemes available for students, training programmes and loans for starting business ventures, integrated child development programme, schemes available with District Industries Centre was showcased to create awareness among the young participants.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Kovilpatti Mahalakshmi spoke on women’s education and development.

Deputy Collector (Training) M. Prabhu, college director S Shanmugavel, principal K. Kalidas Murugavel and others participated.