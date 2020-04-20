Good response to indoor contest

The winners of indoor competitions, an idea conceived by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan to help children beat the lockdown boredom, were announced by film actor Vijay Sethupathi through social media on Saturday.

Mr. Venkatesan said the competitions received an overwhelming response. “I am happy that the competitions helped the students in engaging them in a positive way during the lockdown. Over 12,000 children took part in various competitions such as story-writing, poetry, drawing, short films and standup comedy,” he said.

Every day, 10 winners in each of the 12 categories were given a prize money of ₹250 between April 2 and 11. Among the winning entries, 14 best ones were selected.

“Since the drawing competitions saw a huge number of entries, it was difficult to restrict the best entries to two and hence we chose four entries and a prize of ₹5,000 each was given to the winners. In other categories, the best two entries were given ₹ 10,000 each,” he said.