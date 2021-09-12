Good response for campaign: Collector

Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind, Commissioner Asha Ajit and civic authorities visited the Vadaserry government primary health centre where vaccination was in progress on Sunday.

They told reporters that 625 centres reported a brisk turnout of people to get the vaccine shots. So far, eight lakh people in the district had received the first dose and two lakh the second dose of vaccine. The mega campaign should add up another 65,000 to the total number.

While the district administration set a target of 85,000, they received only 65,000 vials. The officials said 90% of pregnant women and 50% of elderly people in the district had been vaccinated.