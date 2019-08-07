Good rainfall along Western Ghats

TIRUNELVELI

After a prolonged lull, the Western Ghats region of the district experienced decent showers, activated by the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, on Tuesday night and Wednesday to bring decent influx of water into reservoirs.

All waterfalls at Courtallam, which had lost their sheen owing to thin flow of water for the past few weeks, swelled again on Wednesday, much to the jubilation of visitors. Traders expect a good influx of tourists during the weekend and Bakrid holiday on Monday.

As the flow increased in the evening to trigger floods in the Five Falls and the Main Falls, visitors were stopped from taking bath.

Various parts of the district experienced mild intermittent drizzle on Wednesday, which gave a respite to the residents from baking heat.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Karuppanadhi dam 68, Adavinainar dam 50, Shencottai 42, Tenkasi 38, Papanasam dam 27, Servalar dam 22, Gundar dam 21, Kodumudiyar dam 15, Aayikudi 14.20, Manimuthar dam 4.80, Sivagiri and Ambasamudram 4 each, Sankarankovil 3 and Cheranmahadevi 1.