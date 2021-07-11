Good old used articles find new homes

More shelf life: Every item is either cleaned, repaired or given a creative overhaul

Unwanted household goods get a new life at Kalpataru

Based on the concept that drives thrift stores such as Salvation Army and Goodwill Abroad, the TVS group in Madurai has launched one of its own called the Kalpataru. During lockdown 1.0, when the pandemic made people realise the need to be frugal, a team of innovators at TVS group of schools and TVS Sri Chakra came up with the idea of rebranding an old initiative.

A drive to collect unwanted goods from the city’s residents was launched. “People willingly donated and there was no shortage of second-hand goods, said M Thilaka, the project director. After weeks of home isolation induced spring-cleaning in many homes, people brought their used clothes, utensils, furniture, electrical and electronic gadgets and an array of other dysfunctional goods.

It is human tendency to keep buying stuff and use them only for a brief period. “We give such items a new life,” said project coordinator Selvi Santosham.

Trial run good

The first trial run during last Deepavali proved there is no dearth of buyers looking for utilitarian, fancy or antique items at an affordable price. Priced at ₹30 to ₹20,000, items such as small containers, kitchen utility items, books, diaries and stationery to sparingly used branded dresses, accessories and classy furniture, found takers.

Encouraged by the ₹2 lakh-plus business, the second round was ramped up again this March. “At every display, we combine 60% used and refurbished items, 20% recycled and recreated, and the balance new items,” said Ms. Thilaka.

While pick-up vans are sent to collect old items on request, the event has generated interest among people who are now leaving their stuff at the NMR building which houses the Kalpataru store. “When you donate, you receive a thank you card and every item is coded to indicate if it requires cleaning, repairing or a creative overhaul,” said Ms.Santhosham.

Makeover people

Carpenters, electricians, tailors, art and crafts people and volunteers give the donated items a makeover - silk shawls are turned into cushion covers, discarded cardboard boxes and bottles are jazzed up with decoupage, old trophies and shields are converted into decoration and gift items. The ones that cannot be salvaged are sold at junk shops and the money is put back into the refurbishing programme for buying required materials.

The proceeds from the sales go to orphanages and homes across the city. The third display in the series was hosted on Sunday. It saw a good response from a mixed crowd as many antique items, brass utensils and heirloom crockery were also sold.

Initially the team was sceptical about the sale of second hand goods. “But 50% per cent of our exhibits are taken. The leftovers are kept for the next round with other new items. The store is filled with so much inventory now that we plan to hold monthly events, when the pandemic subsides,” added Ms. Thilaka.