Good Friday prayers held in churches

March 29, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Christians participated in Good Friday prayers organised in churches.

Following Maundy Thursday prayers, Way of the Cross was conducted in all the churches on Friday. Thousands participated in the Way of the Cross prayers conducted around Our Lady of Snows Basilica in Thoothukudi.

In the Good Friday prayers conducted in St. Xavier’s Cathedral in Palayamkottai, Bishop of Palayamkottai Diocese Most Rev. Fr. Antony Samy led the prayers.

Special Easter prayers will start in all the churches by 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

