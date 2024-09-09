GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Good education in State has landed many students in prestigious institutions abroad, says Udhayanidhi

Under a pioneering initiative for the country as a whole, the Chief Minister has announced that the State would bear the initial expenses of government school students who get admitted to leading institutions abroad;  Gross Enrolment Ratio in colleges is also higher in Tamil Nadu when compared with other States, says the Minister

Updated - September 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes welfare assistance at a function in Madurai on Monday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes welfare assistance at a function in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

It was because of the good education system in the State that many students get admitted to prestigious institutions abroad, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.  

Speaking at a government assistance distribution event organised here on Monday, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that to facilitate more students to go abroad for higher education, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a pioneering initiative in the country - the State would bear the initial expenses of government school students who get admitted to leading institutions abroad.  

Lauding the educational performance of students in the State, he said the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of students who get admitted to colleges after their school studies is higher than most of the other States in the country. 

Through various schemes such as funding women self-help groups, training women in entrepreneurship skills, etc.,the government has been reaching out to every member of the family.  

As many as 3.74 lakh members of 31,000 SHGs in the State have been sanctioned loans to the tune of ₹2,900 crore, the Minister said.

“In today’s event, 12,233 beneficiaries will be given free house site patta worth ₹75.60 lakh and 1,013 new SHGs will get loans totalling ₹109 crore,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.  

Listing out various schemes which were started by the DMK government, he said Madurai had a special bond with former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi “since it is here that he launched ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ (farmers’ market) and Samathuvapuram.”  

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, in his address, requested the State government to consider granting free house site pattas to those living on government lands which were included in corporation limits during the recent expansion of city limits. 

“People who have been living on government lands for several years have nowhere to go if they are evicted during the expansion process,” he said.  

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan; Minister for Information Technology and Digital Information Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; Theni MP Thanga Tamil Selvan, Managing Director for Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women S. Divyadharshini; Executive Director for Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Shreya P. Singh; and Collector M.S. Sangeetha were present.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:17 pm IST

