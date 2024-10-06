GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gomathipuram residents say no to recreational club

Published - October 06, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Residents of Gomathipuram falling under Ward 36 in Madurai city submitted a petition at the Collector’s office on Saturday urging the officials not to open any recreation clubs in their area.  

V. Karthikeyan, ward councillor, in his petition addressed to Collector M. S. Sangeetha noted that since religious places like temple and mosque were located in the area, opening a recreational club would disrupt the routine life in the area.  

“As the stipulated location for the private club is also very near to Madurai – Sivaganga highway it could cause trouble to the movement of vehicles on the busy road,” he added.

As per the request of the residents and considering the welfare of the children, permission given for the recreational club should be revoked and action should be taken to move it to a different location, he added.  

