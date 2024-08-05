Gomathipuram residents oppose proposed Tasmac outlet

Residents of Gomathipuram submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha in Madurai on Monday opposing a new Tasmac’s IMFL retail outlet which was opened in their area.

ADVERTISEMENT

D. Raghavan, a resident, said the area located in ward 36 of Madurai corporation limits has about 3,000 residents with temples and hospitals. “We hear that a new Tasmac outlet is to be opened on the State Highway, between the Sixth and Seventh streets. The location of the outlet is very near a park and public walkway,” he said. Besides, near Sixth Street, a marriage hall and a bus stop are situated, Mr. Raghavan said.

There are also Hindu and Jain temples, mosque and church in the vicinity. Hence, the residents fear that if the liquor outlet is opened here, it would shatter peace in the area as inebriated people would create problems to the residents. Moreover, the place where the liquor outlet has been planned already witnesses a high volume of vehicular traffic and the proposed wine shop would add to the chaos.

Hence, the Tasmac outlet should not be opened here, the residents said in the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.