Golden jubilee of Government Rajaji Hospital’s neurosurgery department celebrated

MADURAI

07 March 2020 16:45 IST

The celebrations began with a lecture series on Saturday

Government Rajaji Hospital’s neurology department began the celebration of its golden jubilee anniversary with a lecture series here on Saturday.

The two-day function was inaugurated by the Dean, GRH, J. Sangumani, the first head of the department K. Srinivasan and the current head of the department P. K. Murugan.

“Anaesthetics make a person unconscious but neurosurgeons make the patient conscious. This is the only branch of medicine which consistently takes time to understand the thorough history of the patient. This is why clinical teaching is still alive,” said Dr. Sangumani. He recounted the contribution of veterans to the field and added that Dr. Srinivasan who helped begin the department in Madurai, dedicated his entire life to teaching both inside and outside the classroom.

Dr. Srinivasan said that in 1970, the neurology department at GRH was the second to be started across all major hospitals in Tamil Nadu. “Unlike many centres in India and abroad, most sub- specialities are under a single roof. With the availability of MRI, PET scans and laboratory services at the GRH, it becomes easy to ensure that all relevant investigations are done here. The 50 year-old department has been serving the greater portion of south Tamil Nadu for years," he said.

Organising secretary and the HOD, Dr. Murugan said that the GRH can ensure that most patients who come in within three hours of a stroke can be stabilised without any disabilities for free. “The system in place is very effective now,” he said. He added that as part of the golden jubilee celebrations, a total of 50 lectures will be held over the next year.