Golden ear ring recovered

THOOTHUKUDI

After a gap of 120 years, a golden ear ring, weighing about 2 grams, has been recovered from the Aditchanallur archaeological site during the ongoing excavation.

During the eight-month-long excavation at Aditchanallur, more than 70 burial urns have been recovered by a team of archaeologists, led by Director of Archaeology, Tiruchi, Arun Raj, who is busy setting up a world-class onsite museum at this place.

When excavators tapped ‘C Site’ of Aditchanallur, where British archeologist Alexander recovered gold ‘netri pattayam’ in 1902, they recovered a golden ear ring.

They showed it to the reporters here on Thursday.

“Even though excavations were done at Aditchanallur in 2004 and 2005 by Archaeological Survey of India and in 2020 and 2021 by Archaeological Department, no gold ornament was recovered. Now, they have recovered a golden ear ring. It’s a golden moment in the ongoing excavation,” said writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu, who had filed a case in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking excavations in more places in Aditchanallur.

Dr. Arun Raj said the ear ring made with 20 karat gold had copper as per the preliminary investigations. Apart from the golden ear ring, the excavators have stumbled upon a burial urn containing complete human skeleton.

Srivaikundam Tahsildar Radhakrishnan met the archaeologists in the evening following the precious recovery.