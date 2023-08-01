Gold worth ₹5.30 crore seized by DRI officials in Ramanathapuram

August 01, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The team from the Directorate Revenue Intelligence seized 9 kg of gold worth ₹5.30 crore and detained four persons from Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. A reliable source said that the DRI officials were on surveillance at multiple locations along the coastal stretch for over two-three days and that they intercepted the suspects and seized the gold at the shore. Four persons were taken for interrogation. A country boat was said to be impounded, but it was not known, whether they were carrying the yellow metal from Sri Lanka or from other sources along the Palk Bay. The Customs officials were also involved in the probe, the source added..