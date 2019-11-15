Gold worth ₹42 lakh seized from passenger in Madurai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1,100 grams of gold from a passenger who flew in to the Madurai airport from Singapore, early on Friday morning.

A. Venkadesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner, AIU, Madurai Airport, said the passenger, identified as J. Shahul Hameed, belonging to Aruppukottai, had allegedly concealed the gold in the handle of the stroller suitcase he carried.

Based on information received, Customs officials screened the passengers alighting from the Air India Express flight from Singapore.

“The estimated value of the gold seized is ₹42,08,000. The passenger has been arrested and further investigations are on,” said Mr. Venkadesh Babu.