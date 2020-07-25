Madurai

Gold worth ₹31 lakh seized

Officials of Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department have seized ₹31-lakh worth of gold from two passengers who arrived here since July 15.

According to the officials, while a 22-year-old youth from Ramanathapuram district had smuggled 560 grams of gold from Sharjah another passenger, a 28-year-old youth who had come from Ras Al Khaimah in UAE was caught with 224 grams of gold on July 19.

Both had come through special flights and had carried gold in powder form and had mixed it with clay-like material.

