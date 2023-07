July 10, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Dindigul

Unidentified persons burgled 16 sovereigns of gold from the house of a court official, Kalaiselvi, at Chettinayakkanpatti. The police said that the family had gone to their native place on Friday. When they returned home, they found the door was broken open and the valuables missing. Thadikombu police are investigating.