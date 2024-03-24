March 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

A flying squad team comprising officials from Revenue, Police and Election department in Virudhunagar district seized gold jewels and silver articles here on Sunday.

With the election to the Lok Sabha scheduled to be held on April 19, the model code of conduct has been in force since March 16. Hence, as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, the Returning Officers in each of the Lok Sabha constituency have been instructed to be vigilant.

With the objective of conducting the election in a free and fair manner, the ECI had directed that any unaccounted cash or other valuables be seized from the public.

The flying aquad officials seized 6.3 kg of gold, 2.7 kg of silver articles and also impounded the vehicle used for transporting the valuables.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gold and silver items were being moved by a logistics firm which has its office in Madurai and it operated on behalf of a Mumbai-based company.

The officials said that they would hand over the valuables with the Department of Income Tax and impound the vehicle with the revenue department officials as per the ECI guidelines.

The gold jewels were being taken to the showrooms of their clients in Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam and Tenkasi. The vehicle was proceeding from Sivakasi to Srivilliputtur, officials said.