GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold, silver articles seized in Srivilliputtur; probe reveals transportation by logistics firm to its customers

March 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad team comprising officials from Revenue, Police and Election department in Virudhunagar district seized gold jewels and silver articles here on Sunday.

With the election to the Lok Sabha scheduled to be held on April 19, the model code of conduct has been in force since March 16. Hence, as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, the Returning Officers in each of the Lok Sabha constituency have been instructed to be vigilant.

With the objective of conducting the election in a free and fair manner, the ECI had directed that any unaccounted cash or other valuables be seized from the public.

The flying aquad officials seized 6.3 kg of gold, 2.7 kg of silver articles and also impounded the vehicle used for transporting the valuables.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the gold and silver items were being moved by a logistics firm which has its office in Madurai and it operated on behalf of a Mumbai-based company.

The officials said that they would hand over the valuables with the Department of Income Tax and impound the vehicle with the revenue department officials as per the ECI guidelines.

The gold jewels were being taken to the showrooms of their clients in Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam and Tenkasi. The vehicle was proceeding from Sivakasi to Srivilliputtur, officials said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.