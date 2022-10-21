Madurai

Gold seized at Madurai airport

Air Intelligence Unit of the Department of Customs on Friday seized ₹ 31.26-lakh worth gold smuggled by a passenger at Madurai Airport. According to a statement issued by the department, the officials intercepted a passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai. During a search, the officials recovered one irregular cuboid shaped 24 carat gold bar weighing 617 grams. The officials also seized a mobile phone worth ₹ 90,000 from the passenger.


