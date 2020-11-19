Gold seized at Madurai airport

Madurai

19 November 2020 20:02 IST

Air Intelligence unit of the Customs Department seized 1.1 kg of gold from two passengers who arrived at Madurai airport from Dubai on Tuesday .

A statement said the passengers were intercepted at the green channel of customs on suspicion of carrying gold. On personal search, four packets of complex gold paste, which they had concealed in their rectums, were recovered from them. The value of the gold is reportedly valued at ₹56.69 lakh. Both were arrested and further investigation is on.

