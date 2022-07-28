Gold ornaments stolen
THOOTHUKUDI
Unidentified persons have stolen gold ornaments worth Rs. 22 lakh from a house. The police said G. Lalitha, 65, a widow from Thangaiyapuram near Alwarthirunagari, had gone to her daughter’s house at Seithunganallur on July 20. When she returned home on Thursday, she found that burglars had stolen 56 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house after breaking a portion of the window in the bedroom.
