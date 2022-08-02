Madurai

Gold ornament found at Vembakottai excavation site

The gold ornament found during archaeological excavation in Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.
S Sundar VIRUDHUNAGAR August 02, 2022 21:37 IST
August 02, 2022

After terracotta and ivory pendants, a gold ornament was found during the archaeological excavation being carried out in Vembakottai near here on Tuesday.

The first phase of the excavation began along Vaippar river in Vembakottai in March. Since then, the State Department of Archaeology has made over 1,000 findings, including glass, terracotta and ivory articles.

On Monday, a small gold ornament, believed to an ear-ring, was found. The ornament weighed 1 gm and was 1.1 cm in length.

