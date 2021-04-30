Gold ornament found at Keeladi

A thin gold wire ornament was discovered during the seventh phase of excavations at Keeladi.

The State archaeological department is carrying out the seventh phase of archaeological excavation at Keeladi and its cluster covering Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai since February.

Deputy Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandam said that the ornament was found at a depth of 109 cm in the centre portion of one of the quadrants at the site.

The gold object is bent and its tip is sharp. According to Mr. Sivanandam, the gold object is 4.5 cm long. While its maximum diameter is 1.99 cm, the minimum diameter is 1.73 cm. "This could have been used as a ring," he said. Similar gold objects were found at Keeladi during the fourth phase of excavations, he added.