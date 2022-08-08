Gold ‘netri pattayam’ recovered at Adichanallur

THOOTHUKUDI

The excavators of the Archaeological Survey of India, who recovered a gold ear ring during the ongoing excavations at Adichanallur in the district on June 30, have recovered a gold ‘netri pattayam’.

As the exaction, which started in last September, continued, the excavators stumbled upon the 3.50-cm-long ‘netri pattayam’ on Monday at the site where British archaeologist Alexander recovered a similar ornament in 1902.

Moreover, a bronze filter, an ornamental bowl, an iron spear and nine iron arrows were also unearthed, the excavators said.