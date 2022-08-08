Gold ‘netri pattayam’ recovered at Aadichanallur
THOOTHUKUDI
The excavators of Archaeological Survey of India, who recovered a gold ear ring during the ongoing excavations at Aadichanallur in the district on June 30 last, have recovered a gold ‘netri pattayam’.
As the exaction, which started in last September, was continued, the excavators stumbled upon the 3.50 cm-long ‘netri pattayam’ on Monday at the site where British archaeologist Alexander recovered a similar ornament in 1902.
Moreover, a bronze filter, ornamental bowl, iron spear and 9 iron arrows, the excavators said.
