Madurai

Gold ‘netri pattayam’ recovered at Aadichanallur

THOOTHUKUDI

The excavators of Archaeological Survey of India, who recovered a gold ear ring during the ongoing excavations at Aadichanallur in the district on June 30 last, have recovered a gold ‘netri pattayam’.

 As the exaction, which started in last September, was continued, the excavators stumbled upon the 3.50 cm-long ‘netri pattayam’ on Monday at the site where British archaeologist Alexander recovered a similar ornament in 1902.

 Moreover, a bronze filter, ornamental bowl, iron spear and 9 iron arrows, the excavators said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2022 9:18:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/gold-netri-pattayam-recovered-at-aadichanallur/article65747549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR