Gold jewels weighing 29 sovereign stolen from a house

November 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Madurai

About 29 sovereign of gold jewels along with ₹90,000 in cash was stolen from a house at Bharathidasan Street near Thirumangalam in Madurai on Saturday.

Police said, Jayalakshmi, 50, owner of the house, went to a shop nearby leaving an elderly woman in the house. Knowing this, some unidentified persons entered the house through the main entrance when the woman inside had fallen asleep.

They broke opened the locker and stole gold jewels weighing around 29 sovereigns and cash worth ₹90,000. Thirumanglam police who have registered a case in this regard said they have collected evidence from the location but could not find any video footage. Investigation is underway to find the culprits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.