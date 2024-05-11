ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jewels stolen from police inspector’s house at Alanganallur

Published - May 11, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

About 450 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹5 lakh were stolen by unknown persons from a police inspector’s house at Alanganallur in the district. 

U. Sharmila (42), a police inspector at a Dindigul police station, was residing at Meenakshi Nagar near Alanganallur. When she visited her house on Friday after two days, she found the house door broken open and things scattered inside.

When she checked, she found gold jewels weighing about 450 sovereigns and cash missing from the locker. She lodged a complaint with the Alanganallur police, who registered a case.

The police said they could not collect any CCTV footage from the area nearby, but they have collected fingerprint evidence after examination by the forensic team.

