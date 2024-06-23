ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jewels, cash stolen

Published - June 23, 2024 08:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Burglars decamped with gold jewellery and cash from a locked home at MVM Nagar in Dindigul on Sunday.

Police said Ramesh, 55, an engineer lived in the house wth his family members. On Sunday, when they returned home after visiting a relative, they found the door locks broken open. When they went inside, the almirah was broken and the valuables were missing. Dindigul West police were informed about the incident.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep, ASP Sibin visited the scene of crime.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that about 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash was kept in the almirah. Police said Ramesh lived in Erode and had joined his family here recently.

To assist the investigation, a sniffer dog was brought to the spot. Forensic experts lifted a few finger prints. A special team has been formed to nab the burglars even as the police are yet to register a case.

