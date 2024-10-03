ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jewellery missing from locked home in Dindigul

Published - October 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold jewellery from a locked home in Dindigul district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Savarimuthu, a headmaster in a government school in Reddiarchatram, and his wife Stella Selvarani had locked their home on Nainar Mohamed Street on Dindigul-Palani Road and went to Tiruchi for shopping.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that they went to Tiruchi to make purchases for their daughter’s wedding and when they returned the same day, they found the locks broken. The gold jewels kept inside the almirah were missing. The exact value and the weight of the jewels were not recorded by the police as investigation was on.

Forensic experts lifted a few fingerprints from the scene of crime, police said and a CCTV footage obtained from the locality showed four people moving out on two-wheelers wearing helmets. Dindigul Taluk police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US