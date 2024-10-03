Gold jewellery missing from locked home in Dindigul

Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold jewellery from a locked home in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said that Savarimuthu, a headmaster in a government school in Reddiarchatram, and his wife Stella Selvarani had locked their home on Nainar Mohamed Street on Dindigul-Palani Road and went to Tiruchi for shopping.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that they went to Tiruchi to make purchases for their daughter’s wedding and when they returned the same day, they found the locks broken. The gold jewels kept inside the almirah were missing. The exact value and the weight of the jewels were not recorded by the police as investigation was on.

Forensic experts lifted a few fingerprints from the scene of crime, police said and a CCTV footage obtained from the locality showed four people moving out on two-wheelers wearing helmets. Dindigul Taluk police are investigating.