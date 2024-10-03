GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold jewellery missing from locked home in Dindigul

Published - October 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold jewellery from a locked home in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said that Savarimuthu, a headmaster in a government school in Reddiarchatram, and his wife Stella Selvarani had locked their home on Nainar Mohamed Street on Dindigul-Palani Road and went to Tiruchi for shopping.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that they went to Tiruchi to make purchases for their daughter’s wedding and when they returned the same day, they found the locks broken. The gold jewels kept inside the almirah were missing. The exact value and the weight of the jewels were not recorded by the police as investigation was on.

Forensic experts lifted a few fingerprints from the scene of crime, police said and a CCTV footage obtained from the locality showed four people moving out on two-wheelers wearing helmets. Dindigul Taluk police are investigating.

Published - October 03, 2024 10:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.