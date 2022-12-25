Gold jewellery, cash stolen from three houses in Tenkasi district

December 25, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TENKASI

Three complaints of house break-ins were reported in Tenkasi district within a span of six hours on Saturday night.

Police said that in Pavoorchatram Hospel Nagar, when a resident Nesamani, 60, an LIC Agent and his family locked their house and went to a church in Gurusamipuram, near here past midnight to participate in the Christmas special prayers, unidentified miscreants decamped with 85 sovereigns of gold jewels and ₹1.50 lakh cash.

The front door lock was found broken and the valuables missing from the almirah. Finger print experts visited the scene of crime and lifted a few prints, police said.

In a similar pattern, in Alangulam, when Antony, 57, of Gandhi Nagar had gone to his native Pudupatti to participate in the Christmas eve celebrations, robbers had broken open the house lock and escaped with ₹20,000 in cash and three sovereigns of gold jewellery.

In the adjacent colony, a resident, Pon Sivaramachandran, who returned home on Sunday morning, found the locks broken in his house and he complained that ₹5,000 in cash was missing.

Police registered cases and were on the look out for the robbers.