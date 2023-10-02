Gold jewellery, cash burgled in Tirunelveli city

October 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Burglars decamped with ₹19 lakh-worth gold ornaments and ₹5 lakh in cash from the house of a retired government officer in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Former deputy block development officer Muruga Perumal of Velavar Colony in Maharaja Nagar had gone out with his family when unidentified persons broke into his house and stole 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments and the cash. The burglary came to light when Mr. Muruga Perumal returned home on Monday morning,.

Based on a complaint from him, High Ground Police have registered a case.