Gold coin, cash seized from Town Planning office in Thoothukudi

March 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing have seized ₹1.42 lakh in cash and a gold coin from the premises of Thoothukudi District Town Planning Office.

Following information about bribing of officials there, the DVAC officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Peter Paul, swopped on the premises around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Besides preventing the officials from making phone calls, the police did not allow anyone to enter or leave the office during the raid.

When they checked cars parked in the office, they recovered Rs. 1 lakh from the car belonging to Thiagarajan, the Office Superintendent, and ₹42,000 from the office. They also seized a gold coin from one of the public waiting in the office.

Further investigations are on.

In Tirunelveli

Meanwhile, the DVAC police raided the Tirunelveli Sub-Registrar’s Office on Wednesday evening and recovered unaccounted cash of ₹62,000 from the office. “Since Sub-Registrar Muthukrishnan, 53, allegedly demanded bribe for registering documents, the raid was conducted. Further investigations are on,” the police said.