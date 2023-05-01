ADVERTISEMENT

Gold chain snatched near Saptur

May 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person snatched two sovereigns of gold chain from an elderly woman, V. Seethalakshmi, while she was walking near her house in Saptur on Saturday.

The police said that the woman was walking at S. Thottanampatti Colony when the accused came and pushed her down. Then, he snatched her gold chain and escaped from the scene at around 7.15 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Saptur police are investigating.

Cash stolen

Meanwhile, unidentified persons broke into a two-wheeler showroom at K. Pudur and decamped with ₹2 lakh, on Friday night.

The police said that after the showroom on Alagarkoil Road was locked on Friday night, the employees returned to office the next morning to find that someone had broken open the ceiling and stolen the cash.

K. Pudur police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US