May 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

An unidentified person snatched two sovereigns of gold chain from an elderly woman, V. Seethalakshmi, while she was walking near her house in Saptur on Saturday.

The police said that the woman was walking at S. Thottanampatti Colony when the accused came and pushed her down. Then, he snatched her gold chain and escaped from the scene at around 7.15 p.m.

Saptur police are investigating.

Cash stolen

Meanwhile, unidentified persons broke into a two-wheeler showroom at K. Pudur and decamped with ₹2 lakh, on Friday night.

The police said that after the showroom on Alagarkoil Road was locked on Friday night, the employees returned to office the next morning to find that someone had broken open the ceiling and stolen the cash.

K. Pudur police are investigating.