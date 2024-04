April 26, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Gangaikondan police are on the lookout for two bike-laden culprits who snatched a gold chain weighing 3.5 sovereign from a woman on Thursday. Police said Mariappan, 52, of Chennalpatti near Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district and his wife Rajeshwari, 48, were returning home on a bike from Gangaikondan on Thursday when the youth snatched the chain and escaped. Since the couple fell on the road, they were injured and rushed to hospital. Gangaikondan police have registered a case.

