Gold, cash stolen from two houses in Madurai

Special Correspondent Madurai
September 04, 2022 19:38 IST

Unidentified persons stole gold ornaments and a cell phone from the locked house of M. Rabideen Mohamed, 53, of Tirumangalam, on Friday. 

The police said Mohamed and his wife had gone for work when the incident occurred.

When they returned home, they found that the front door of the house was broken open and over seven sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹25,000 worth silver ornaments, a smart watch and a mobile phone and other things, worth ₹2.57 lakh were missing.

Tirumangalam town police are investigating.

In another incident reported under Subamaniyapuram police station limits in the city, 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery, some silver ornaments and ₹45,000 in cash were stolen from the house of K. Saravanan, 39, of Alagappan Nagar. 

Subramaniyapuram police have registered a case.

