Gold, cash stolen from Sivakasi businessman's house

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a businessman, K. Balakrishnan, 63, and decamped with 36 sovereigns of gold and ₹1.75 lakh cash here on Sunday.

Police said Balakrishnan, who runs a transport business, had gone to Tiruchendur along with his family. When they returned home at night, they found almirahs in the hall and bedrooms broken open. Later, they also found that unidentified persons had gained entry into their house at Parasakthi Nagar by breaking open the wooden door in the rear after scaling the compound wall.

The burglars had taken with them the cash and gold jewellery. Police said Balakrishnan's son, Gautham, got married on September 5 and the gold jewellery belonging to his daughter-in-law, Kamali, was in the house. They suspect that someone who knew the movement of the family members could have been involved in the daring daylight burglary.

Sivakasi Town police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the burglars.