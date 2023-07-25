Gold, cash stolen from house of woman head constable at T. Kallupatti

July 25, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Madurai

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a woman head constable and stole gold and cash in T. Kallupatti police station limits.

The police said that R. Sonu Murugan (42) of M.R. Nagar in T. Kallupatti was working as a mechanic in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and his wife was a head constable at Nagaiahpuram police station.

The couple had gone out for night duty on Saturday night. The next day morning, Sonu Murugan’s father, Ramu had noticed that the house of his son was broken open. The couple found that 21 grams of gold, three pairs of silver anklets and ₹10,500 were missing from the house. An investigation is on.

Meanwhile, in another incident reported in Silaiman, over 55 grams of gold, and cash, were stolen from a house.

According to the complainant, R. Usharani (53), her house was left locked on July 17 and when she returned on July 19, she noticed gold, four pairs of silver anklets, $2,200 and ₹1 lakh were stolen from the house. The burglars had broken open the front door. Silaiman police are investigating.