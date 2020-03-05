Gold biscuits, dropped into sea by smugglers, retrieved

The gold biscuits packed in a plastic bag being retrieved by officials in the Gulf of Mannar off Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

05 March 2020 09:09 IST

14.5 kg of gold was being smuggled in boat from Sri Lanka

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Indian Coast Guard-Mandapam, for the first time, dove into the sea and retrieved 14.5 kg of gold, reportedly worth ₹6 crore, smuggled from Sri Lanka and arrested two persons involved in the act.

Officials from the DRI- Chennai Zonal Unit had gathered intelligence that that two persons were bringing gold bars by boat from Sri Lanka to India on Tuesday. The unregistered boat was intercepted around 3 p.m. and two persons identified as Mohamed Farook and Mohamed Asik were arrested. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two suspects had dropped the gold into the sea when they realised that they would be intercepted by the Coast Guard. On being informed that the smuggled gold was dropped into the sea, officials from the two departments decided to launch a joint operation to retrieve it.

On Wednesday, a team led by Commander G. Mani Kumar undertook the diving operation using a hovercraft and an interceptor craft at the suspected location in the Gulf of Mannar. The operation began at 9 a.m. and a black package containing the gold was found at 11 a.m.

Four more packages were recovered till 3 p.m. in the area off Manali island and Vedalai about one nautical mile off the coast.

The Coast Guard handed over the gold to the DRI. Further investigations are on.