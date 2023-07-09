ADVERTISEMENT

Gold, bike burgled from locked house in Aruppukottai

July 09, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house in Palayampatti and decamped with gold and motorbike, on Friday (July 7) night.

The police said that the owner of the house, M. Sethuraman, was living in Mumbai with his family members. He had come to his native place in May and had left for Mumbai on July 7.

Sethuraman’s younger brother, M. Periyasamy, who takes care of the house, had come to the house on Saturday morning when he found that the front door was broken open.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One sovereign of gold kept in the almirah and a motorbike parked on the house premises were stolen by the burglars.

Aruppukottai Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US