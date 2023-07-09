Gold, bike burgled from locked house in Aruppukottai

July 09, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house in Palayampatti and decamped with gold and motorbike, on Friday (July 7) night.

The police said that the owner of the house, M. Sethuraman, was living in Mumbai with his family members. He had come to his native place in May and had left for Mumbai on July 7.

Sethuraman’s younger brother, M. Periyasamy, who takes care of the house, had come to the house on Saturday morning when he found that the front door was broken open.

One sovereign of gold kept in the almirah and a motorbike parked on the house premises were stolen by the burglars.

Aruppukottai Police have registered a case.

