Gold armour sent to Pasumpon

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, along with Ministers R.B. Udhayakumar and Sellur K. Raju, withdraws the gold kavasam from a bank locker in Madurai on Friday.

23 October 2020 21:36 IST

A 13-kg gold kavasam (armour), that will adorn the statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, was withdrawn from the locker of Bank of India’s Anna Nagar branch in Madurai on Friday, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, ahead of the Thevar Jayanthi.

The gold armour was sent to Pasumpon with an armed police escort ahead of the 113th Thevar Jayanthi and 58th guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had presented the gold armour in 2014.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju were present with the Deputy CM while withdrawing the gold armour from the locker.

