Gold armour of Thevar taken to Pasumpon

Madurai

25 October 2021 20:41 IST

The gold ‘kavasam’ (armour) for the statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar was taken from the locker of a bank here on Monday to his memorial at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram ahead of the leader’s guru puja on October 30.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Pannerselvam and the caretaker of the memorial, Gandhi Meenal, took the gold armour from the locker. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had donated the gold armour, weighing 13 kg, for the statue in 2014.

Advertising

Advertising

Since then the armour, deposited in the locker, is taken to Pasumpon every year ahead of the guru puja and again brought back to the bank after the event.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who is also the party treasurer, and Ms. Gandhi Meenal jointly operate the bank locker. The gold kavasam was taken by an armed police escort.

Former Ministers Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Sellur K. Raju, R. B. Udhayakumar, M. Manikandan and Madurai North MLA V. V. Rajan Chellappa were present.