Gokulraj murder case: Appeal to be preferred against acquittal of five accused

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 16, 2022 20:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Chitra, mother of engineering graduate Gokulraj who was murdered by members of a caste outfit in 2015, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking to condone the delay in preferring a criminal appeal against the judgment of a trial court that acquitted five accused in the murder case. The trial court had convicted 10 accused in the case.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha condoned the delay of 71 days. Chitra from Omalur in Salem district is preferring the criminal appeal against the judgment of the trial court that acquitted five accused in the Gokulraj murder case.

In March, the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Madurai had sentenced the main accused, Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai founder S. Yuvaraj, and nine of his accomplices to life imprisonment. Five other accused in the case were acquitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, the body of V. Gokulraj, an engineering graduate belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was found on the railway track near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district. The members of the caste outfit had abducted the youth and murdered him after he was seen with a Caste Hindu young woman at a temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app