Goddess Andal’s garland sent to adorn Lord Kallazhagar

Srivilliputtur

26 April 2021 20:08 IST

The ritual of sending the garland adorned by Goddess Andal of Srivilliputtur (soodi koodutha maalai) to Lord Kallazhagar of Azhagarkoil was performed on the temple premises here on Monday.

Special puja and deeparathana were held at the temple in which a limited number of people took part.

Temple Fitperson Ravichandran and Executive Officer A. Elangovan were present.

The specially made garland worn by the Goddess, along with a silk vastram and doll parrot, were taken in a basket by temple authorities to Madurai. As per tradition, all three would adorn Lord Kallazhagar, who would stay at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam before making the grand entry into the Vaigai river.

As part of COVID-19 containment measures, authorities cancelled the Chithirai festival and the ritual would be performed at Lord Kallazhagar Temple in Azhagarkoil without the presence of devotees.