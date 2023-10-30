Goa CM, OPS, Annamalai, Vaiko pay tributes at Pasumpon Thevar memorial

October 30, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and leaders of various political parties paid tributes at freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial in Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on his 116th birth anniversary and the 61st guru puja on Monday.

Mr. Vaiko said Thevar was a symbol of bravery and at the same time he was sympathetic to the people in need, irrespective of their caste and creed. Thevar’s popularity among the public was so high that he won in both Parliament and Assembly elections and always displayed his affection for the poor and the downtrodden, he added.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements and prevented the vehicles which did not have valid passes from moving towards Pasumpon. Similarly, people who rode two-wheelers were also booked en route. Installation of check posts at various points enabled the police to thoroughly check all the vehicles entering the district from other areas.

After overnight rain in many parts of Ramanathapuram district, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday.

The wet spell throughout the day, however, did not discourage the visitors to the Pasumpon as people in droves thronged the village till the end of the allotted time.

The police had a tough time in managing the crowd till 1 p.m. Mobile barricades had been deployed around the memorial and traffic diversions had been announced.

Top police officers, led by Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, supervised the arrangements. A 12,000-strong police contingent deployed on bandobust duty in different parts of Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and surrounding districts ensured the peaceful conduct of the event, the police said.

