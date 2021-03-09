G.O. issued for special hospital for infectious diseases

Madurai
A Government Order has been issued for construction of a Special Hospital for Infectious Diseases Quarantine and Treatment inside Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur.
Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said that a total of ₹ 12 crore had been allocated for construction of the building and purchasing the equipment.
A source from the Public Works Department said that the G.O. was issued before the announcement of elections. "Technical sanction and tender for commencing construction of the hospital will commence only after the end of the Assembly elections," he said.
According to the G.O., the Chief Minister had made the announcement for the construction of the hospital under Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rule 110, he added.
According to the G.O., ₹ 10 crore had been sanctioned for construction of the hospital building and ₹ 2 crore for purchase of equipment. Ventilators, ultrasound machines with echo, RT-PCR machines are on the list of equipment that are required for the hospital.
