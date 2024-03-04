GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G.O. issued for constitution of High Level Monitoring Committees in Corporations, Municipalities to curb unauthorised constructions, State tells HC

March 04, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a government order (G.O.) has been issued for constituting High Level Monitoring Committees in Corporations and Municipalities in the State in order to curb the menace of unauthorised constructions.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and P. Dhanabal that pursuant to the direction of the High Court the G.O. was issued on March 1 for constituting committees similar to the committee constituted to curb and monitor unauthorised constructions under Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

The District Collector concerned will be the Chairperson of the committee. The other members of the committee includes: Commissioner of Police/Superintendent of Police, Corporation Commissioner/Municipal Commissioner/Executive Office of Town Panchayat, Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning, Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Revenue Divisional Officer/Sub Collector, an independent officer in the cadre of Deputy Collector from Revenue Department, Assistant Director of Town Panchayat and Executive Engineer of Tangedco.

The functions of the committee will include preparing an action plan to remove unauthorised constructions and wrongful conversion of buildings while ensuring that the relevant Acts and Rules were followed, monitoring the inspection of such buildings, serve notice for further enforcement proceedings, issuance of demolition and lock and seal order, maintenance of registers and submission of monthly reports to the Chairperson. The committee shall meet once a month and submit a report to the government.

Earlier, the court had observed that stringent action should be taken against unauthorised constructions.

