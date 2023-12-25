Gloom descends over Thoothukudi on Christmas day

December 25, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Thoothukudi

An unusual gloom descended over the district of Thoothukudi on the day of Christmas as people were unable to spend money and celebrate in a looming crisis following the unprecedented rains that lashed the districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.

The residents of Thoothukudi district celebrate Christmas without any differences. With nearly half of the population being Christians, they irrespective of their religion involve themselves in the celebrations.

Jeyakumar, a resident of Thoothukudi, said that though people organised routine masses and prayers at night and on the day of Christmas, they lacked the usual enthusiasm and joy.

People, who had planned for joyous celebrations like musical events, grand dinners and get-togethers among others, had to drop all their plans, owing to the collapse of the whole district due to the rain, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident said, “Families invite their relatives from far away places to witness the celebrations at their houses and churches, but this time, though the situation improved, people were not in a mindset to experience the moment.”

Even five days after the rain, many houses in the rural areas could be seen with people pouring out water from their houses decorated with stars and festival lights.

Resonating with this, a resident of Alwarthoppu village of Srivaikuntam taluk said, “It is a nightmare every day since the rain started, as we lost everything starting from money to utensils to valuables.”

“Just to keep ourselves afresh, we have just decorated our houses while continuing to pour water from houses and sanitise them,” he added.

Reminiscing about six decades of his life in Thoothukudi, M. Joebai Pachake, said, “This year is the second time after Covid-19 that carol service, one of most unique Christmas celebrations, has not been conducted in the district.”

Negating all the religious and cultural differences, people would await the carol service to witness the colourful celebration of the day, he added.

People from various parts of the city would carry out a procession with singing and performances and would join together at a specific location in the city to end the procession at around 12 a.m. when the day of Christmas begins, said Mr. Pachake.

An added grieve is the suffering of commercial establishments that were not able to sell Christmas decoration materials like Christmas trees, stars, and Santa’s cap and costume, among others which would sum up to crores.

“As most of the materials were damaged, the leftovers are dumped in the shops with no customers to buy them,” a shop owner in Thoothukudi said.

A priest of a church in the district said that to mourn for the death of several people and to help the grieving people, the fund collected for the carol service and other church-related celebrations was donated to the people who were in need.

Above all this, the priest said, “The celebration this year is the unity we showcased during the time of a disaster by accommodating affected people in temples, churches and mosques.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.